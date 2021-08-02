Amaravati, Aug 2 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh added 153 new black fungus cases in the last five days, taking the total to 4,446.

According to Health Department data, 14 more deaths due to mucormycosis were reported, making it a total of 414 so far.

The number of active cases was now down by 23 to 765, the data showed.

A total of 3,267 infected patients got cured as of August 1, while surgeries were performed on 2,033 of them.

Guntur (690) overtook Chittoor (683) in the number of infections but the latter was on top with the highest toll of 89.

Guntur has had only 20 black fungus deaths so far.

For the second week, Vizianagaram and West Godavari did not report any fresh cases, after touching 23 each in previous weeks, while the former now had a clean slate with no active cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)