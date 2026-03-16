NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16: Numeros Motors is proud to join Super Kings Academy as an official partner, brought together by a shared commitment to excellence and nurturing Indian talent.

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For Numeros, the partnership is a natural extension of its Always Moving philosophy. Movement with intention, and progress with purpose. In Super Kings Academy, Numeros found a partner that builds champions from the ground up -- a direct parallel between the grit of a budding athlete and the excellence of EV engineering.

"Super Kings Academy represents everything we believe in. Discipline, perseverance, and the will to keep moving forward. We are excited to back the next generation of Indian cricketers, and look forward to building something meaningful together, on and off the field," said Shreyas Shibulal, Founder and CEO of Numeros Motors.

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Since its launch in April 2022, Super Kings Academy has built cricketing communities across India and international centres in the USA, Australia and Canada.

Speaking about the association, Chennai Super Kings Managing Director KS Viswanathan said, "We are pleased to welcome Numeros Motors as an official partner of Super Kings Academy. At Super Kings Academy, our mission has always been to nurture young talent and provide opportunities for the next generation of athletes. With Numeros Motors sharing our commitment for excellence and innovation, we look forward to working together to inspire and support aspiring players on their journey. We thank Numeros Motors for coming forward and supporting the development of grassroots cricket."

The association also marks a significant moment in Numeros' brand journey. In 2025, the OEM launched two electric two-wheeler platforms -- Diplos, which completed India's largest OEM pilot test covering over 14 million kilometres on Indian roads, and n-First, an urban crossover designed especially for women riders.

About Numeros Motors

Founded in 2020 by Shreyas Shibulal, Numeros Motors is a Bengaluru-based Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) that designs and manufactures indigenous, multipurpose electric two-wheelers catering to diverse customer needs. The company operates a 16-acre state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Narasapura, Bengaluru, with an annual production capacity of 70,000 units. Numeros Motors has filed over 300 intellectual property rights across mobility and utility platforms, with 207 granted.

Numeros. Always Moving.

Website: https://numerosmotors.com/

Contact: 1800 309 9107

About Super Kings Academy

Super Kings Academy is a cricket coaching centre for boys and girls with state-of-the-art infrastructure and expert coaching. An initiative by Chennai Super Kings, the Super Kings Academy was launched in April 2022. Super Kings Academy has more than 40 centres operating across India, the USA, Australia and Canada.

Website: www.superkingsacademy.com

Contact: 7305322282

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