Noida (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district recorded 156 new COVID-19 cases taking the district's infection tally to 22,467 on Saturday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 1,279 from 1,282 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fourth highest in the state.

Also, 160 more patients got discharged in a day pushing the overall recoveries to 21,107, the fifth highest in the state. With the death toll at 81, the district has a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate has reached 93.94 per cent, the statistics showed.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 25,243 from 25,639 on Friday. The overall recoveries reached 5,06,938 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,718 on Saturday, the data showed.

