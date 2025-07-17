New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The US has deported a total of 1,563 Indian nationals since January and the latest batch was sent back last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said most of the Indians were sent back on commercial flights.

From January 20 to July 16, some 1563 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States, he said, adding most of these Indian nationals have come by commercial flights.

The deportations take place only after the Indian nationality of the people are confirmed. The US authorities provide lists of people to be deported and the Indian side then confirms their nationality, he said.

"People have been coming in batches on commercial flights. Last week also, we had people who came back," Jaiswal said.

The deportation of more than 300 Indians in three US military flights earlier this year triggered a controversy as women and children too were handcuffed.

