Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning became the third player to reach the milestone of 1,000 Women's Premier League (WPL) runs on Wednesday.

Lanning, who had played past three seasons for the Delhi Capitals (DC) and finished off as a finalist in each of these, achieved the milestone in UPW colours against her former franchise at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Lanning was the top scorer in her team's innings, scoring 54 in 38 balls, with nine fours and a six, with a strike rate of 142.11.

She has joined Mumbai Indians (MI) stars Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur in the 1,000-run club.

In 30 matches and innings, Lanning has scored 1,050 runs at an average of 38.88, with a strike rate of 125.74, including 10 fifties. His best score is 92. This season, she has scored 98 runs in three innings at an average of 32.66, with a strike rate of almost 114, with a fifty. She is the second-highest run-getter in WPL history.

At the top is Brunt, who has scored 1,101 runs in 31 matches and innings at an average of 45.87, with a strike rate of 142.73, including nine fifties and a best score of 80*. Kaur is at number three, with 1,016 runs in 30 matches and 29 innings at an average of 46.18, a strike rate of 146.18, including 10 fifties and a best score of 95*.

Lanning has also levelled with Harmanpreet for the most fifty-plus scores by a player in WPL history.

Coming to the match, UPW, who are winless in their two matches so far, were put to bowl first by DC, who have also not scored a win in their two matches. After Kiran Navgire was removed for a duck, a 47-run stand between Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield (27 in 20 balls, with five fours) and an 85-run stand with Harleen Deol (retired out at 47 in 36 balls, with seven fours) stabilised UPW.

Marizanne Kapp (2/24 in four overs), Shafali Verma (2/16 in four overs) and Shree Charani (1/29) were sensational with the ball, restricting UPW to 154/8 in 20 overs. Either of these teams will get to break their winless run today. (ANI)

