Raipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 1,579 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, taking the total infection count to 2,43,997 and death toll to 2,956, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,21,690 after 268 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,051 others completed their home isolation.

There are 19,351 active cases in the state now, the official said.

Raipur district reported 196 new cases, taking its case count to 47,373, including 669 deaths.

Korba district recorded 131 new cases, Bilaspur 120, Rajnandgaon 113, Durg 110, Raigarh 107 and Janjgir-Champa 105 among other districts.

"Of latest fatalities, nine took place on Friday and four on Thursday while two had taken place earlier but were added to the tally on Friday," the official informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,43,997, New cases 1,579, Deaths 2,956, Recovered 2,21,690, Active cases 19,351, people tested so far 27,02,321.

