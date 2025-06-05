Subathu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): A strength of 158 Agniveers passed out in an impressive Passing Out Parade at the historical Salaria Stadium of 14 Gorkha Training Centre in Subathu, an official release said on Thursday.

The recruits, who swore allegiance to the Indian Republic, underwent rigorous training for over 31 weeks in various aspects of physical fitness, battle and field craft, weapons, and tactics.

As per the release, the Agniveers would now be joining the Gorkha Battalions of First and Fourth Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army, having a rich and glorious military history of over 200 years of valour and sacrifice.

Brigadier Puneet Sharma, Commandant 14 Gorkha Training Centre reviewed the parade. He also addressed the parade, wherein he motivated all the recruits to keep the National and Indian Army flag flying high across all frontiers of the Country.

The parade was followed by a melodious Pipe Band display of martial music with excellent synchronisation. The function concluded with a breath-taking Physical Training Display that left the spectators awe-inspired. More than 300 serving persons, Ex-Servicemen, parents, and relatives of Agniveers graced the event.

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) Regiment Centre in Srinagar held the Passing Out Parade (POP) of its fifth batch of Agniveers, marking the induction of 326 recruits into the Indian Army.

The newly inducted Agniveers completed 31 weeks of physical, mental, and tactical training before marching in unison during the attestation ceremony. Senior Army officers, instructors, and recruits' family members attended the event.

The Reviewing Officer, a senior Army official, congratulated the newly inducted soldiers and encouraged them to uphold the rich legacy of the JAK LI Regiment with unwavering commitment and courage. (ANI)

