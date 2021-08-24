Chennai, Aug 24 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 1,585 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from Maharashtra, pushing the overall tally to 26,04,074, while 23 deaths took the toll to 34,761.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,842 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,50,710 leaving 18,603 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,50,911 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4,12,10,376.

Coimbatore accounted for most number of cases (190), followed by Chennai 165 and Erode 138, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

Ramanathapuram recorded the least with two cases.

Thirty one districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 25.

Three among the deceased did not have any co-morbidities.

