Patna, Jan 25 (PTI) Sixteen candidates, appearing in the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam, were arrested for allegedly using unfair means during the physical efficiency test (PET), officials said on Saturday.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is conducting the physical test of candidates who cleared the written exam held in August last year.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2025 Installment Arrives: Maharashtra Government Begins Depositing Cash in Bank Accounts of Women Beneficiaries, Says Report.

"During the PET of 7,771 candidates, who cleared the written exam, 16 were arrested on the charges of using unfair means as their biometric attendance failed to match from the written exam on Friday. They were immediately arrested by the police," the CSBC said in a statement.

The physical efficiency test includes running, high jump and shot put.

Also Read | 'Road to Game Jam' Initiative: GDAI and KGeN Collaborate To Empower India's Game Developers Through New Challenge.

A total of 9,600 candidates were scheduled to appear for the physical tests, but only 7,771 showed up, officials said.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 21,391 vacancies of constables in the sate police, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)