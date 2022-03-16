New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Minister for state Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday in a written reply to Rajya Sabha informed that 16 Chinese nationals granted Indian citizenship since 2007 and other 10 applications of Chinese nationals are pending for the of grant citizenship.

On the question of DMK MP Tiruchi Siva MoS Home Rai informed the Upper House, "As per data available in the online citizenship module, 10 applications of Chinese nationals are pending for grant of citizenship. Further, 16 Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since 2007."

He further said that only nationality-wise data is maintained and community-wise data is not maintained.

"India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention relating to All foreign the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol thereon nationals (including asylum seekers) are governed by the provisions contained in The Foreigners Act, 1946, The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and The Citizenship Act,1955. Data on requests for asylum is not centrally maintained," MoS Home added.(ANI)

