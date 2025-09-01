Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): A total of 16 devotees have lost their lives due to natural disasters during Chamba's Manimahesh Yatra, said Deputy Commissioner Chamba Mukesh Repswal. The yatra concluded yesterday under challenging weather conditions. Out of 16, seven died during the Manimahesh Kailash Parikrama, while nine others lost their lives at different locations along the pilgrimage route.

The traditional royal bath in Manimahesh Dal Lake on Radha Ashtami could not take place this time and was instead performed in 84 temple complexes instead of Dal Lake.

The administration had arranged helicopters to transport devotees from Sachui to Gaurikund, but weather conditions did not allow flights. Due to bad weather and landslides, the administration had banned the Manimahesh Yatra before time, leaving nearly 15,000 pilgrims stranded at various places.

The NDRF and SDRF teams safely transported thousands of devotees who were stranded due to heavy rains, landslides, and adverse weather conditions from Manimahesh Dal Lake to Harsal to Bharmour in difficult conditions. The roads were badly damaged by landslides, making the rescue work extremely challenging.

Over 10,000 devotees managed to reach Kalsui on foot, from where they were transported to Chamba, Pathankot, and Jammu by buses of the Transport Corporation and private vehicles arranged by locals.

As of the evening of 31 August, around 50 devotees were still stranded on the Harsil track near Gaurikund. Relief teams, police, medical staff, and langar committees remained with them, and they are expected to reach Bharmour safely by today evening. At the same time, about 4,000 devotees are still in Bharmour, who are leaving for Chamba by walking according to their convenience.

Deputy Commissioner Chamba Mukesh Repswal and Superintendent of Police Chamba personally visited the affected areas, inspecting walking tracks and overseeing rescue work after some devotees expressed fears of more casualties.

Repswal appealed to devotees and the public not to believe the rumours being spread by social media or some channels. He said that trust only the government data, because it is very important to avoid any kind of misleading information.

Repswa said, "Our teams have reached every affected area. The safety and assistance of the devotees is our top priority. Please stay away from rumours and trust only the information given by the administration."

"Although this time the Manimahesh Yatra was very difficult due to natural disasters, but the vigilance and service spirit of the administration, relief workers and local people ensured the safe return of thousands of devotees. The traditions may have remained incomplete, but the spirit of humanity and service made this journey meaningful," he added. (ANI)

