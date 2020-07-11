Kohima, Jul 11 (PTI) Sixteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland taking the state's coronavirus tally to 748 on Saturday, Health & Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The state now has 435 active cases, while 313 patients have recovered from the disease.

Also Read | Bengaluru Under Complete Lockdown From July 14 to 22 as COVID-19 Spike Continues.

"Out of the more than 310 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 16 more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. 7 in Kohima, 5 in Tuensang, 3 in Mon and 1 in Mokokchung, the minister tweeted.

Officials said that Dimapur district reported the highest number of 240 cases, followed by 216 in Peren, 153 in Kohima, 76 in Mon, 41 in Tuensang, 13 in Phek, four each in Zunheboto and Mokokchung and one in Wokha.

Also Read | Akhil Gogoi, Jailed Assam Activist, Tests Positive for COVID-19, Say Reports: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

The state reported its "first" COVID-19 cases on May 25, when three Chennai returnees were found infected with novel coronavirus.

Nagaland government has not counted a person from the state who tested positive for the virus on April 13 in Assam after a private hospital referred him to a government facility in Guwahati. He later recovered from the disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)