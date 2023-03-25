Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 24 (ANI): In a major success to the security forces involved in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, 16 Maoists including two women surrendered in Sukma region on Friday.

The surrender comes a day ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Naxal affected Bastar region of the state.

Many of the armed Maoists who made surrender were carrying bounty on their head varying from 8 lakhs to 5 lakhs each and were identified as Chinta Gufa and Polampalli Tongpal who were active in different police station areas of the region.

According to the sources, Maoists are said to be impressed by the developmental works of the government works and construction of camps in the interior areas of Sukma district.

All the Naxalites were involved in different major incidents who made surrender before the district police, CRPF's 74th Corps, 131st Corps, 226th Corps deployed in the area.

Additional SP, Kiran Chavan and DN Yadav, Commandant CRPF 74th battalion confirmed the surrender.

On Thursday also a total of five Naxals have been arrested and 4-5 have been injured after an encounter broke out in the forests under the Konta Police Station area in Kottalendra, they added. (ANI)

