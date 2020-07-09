Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) Chandigarh on Thursday reported a surge in fresh coronavirus cases with 16 more people including an eight-month-old baby girl testing positive for the infection.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city has reached 523.

Four members of a family including a 14-year-old boy, staying at sector 38 here contracted coronavirus. Three Manimajra residents including an eight-month-old child also tested positive, a medical bulletin said.

Besides, two cases each were reported from sectors 55 and 45 and one each from sectors 51, 40, 52, 19 and 27, the bulletin said.

A 42-year-old coronavirus patient was discharged after he recovered from the disease. A total of 403 patients have recovered in the city as of now.

A total of 9,096 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 8,518 tested negative while reports of 53 people are awaited, it said.

There are 113 active cases as of now in the city. A total of seven people have so far died of COVID-19.

