Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) Sixteen people were arrested in Kolkata as police busted two fake call centres that allegedly duped foreign nationals, an officer said on Thursday.

Several mobile phones, computers, laptops, headphones, and documents were seized during the raids conducted late on Tuesday night at the two illegal call centres -- one in Selimpur and another in Behala, he said.

People of the US, Australia and European countries were being duped in the guise of providing technical support by these call centres, he said.

The arrests were made following investigations based on official complaints, he added.

The investigators are also probing if they have any links with national or international rackets, the officer of the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police said.

