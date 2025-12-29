New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy lost his life after falling from the plastic shed between two shops in Gujranwala Town, Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the boy, a class 11 student, came to the restaurant with his three friends.

He and his friends reached the top of the restaurant through the stairs, where the 16-year-old climbed to the top of the plastic shed meant for the gallery between the shops. The Plastic shed collapsed, causing the fall, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigation is underway (ANI)

