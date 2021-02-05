Bhopal, Feb 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Friday rose to 2,56,017 after the state recorded 162 new cases, a health official said.

With one more person succumbing to the viral infection in Bhopal, the overall death toll rose to 3,819, he said.

A total of 299 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery count to 2,50,005.

Of 162 new cases, Bhopal district accounted for 34 and Indore 28.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,647, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 42,801 with 614 fatalities.

Bhopal now has 667 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 331.

With 16,663 new tests, the overall number of tests conducted so far for COVID-19 rose to around 54.37 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,56,017, New cases 162, Death toll 3,819, Recovered 2,50,005, Active cases 2,193, Tests so far 54,37,590.

