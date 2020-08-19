Ahmedabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 163 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday which took the case count in the district to 29,490, the Gujarat health department said.

With four patients succumbing, COVID-19 death toll in the district rose to 1,670, it said.

180 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered cases in the district to 24,422.

Ahmedabad city reported 146 new cases while rest of the district reported 17 cases. All four deaths were reported from the city, the department said.

