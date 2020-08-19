Dhanbad, August 19: A 40-year-old BJP leader was shot dead by motorbike-borne gunmen just after he got down from his vehicle at Bank More area of Dhanbad on Wednesday, police said.

Satish Singh, who was the vice-president of the party's Kendua unit in Dhanbad city, was talking on his mobile phone when two men, with their faces covered, came from behind on a motorbike, shot him on the head from point blank range and fled.

When Singh was taken to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. "The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in a nearby house. We have started an investigation. The killers will be arrested soon," City Superintendent of Police R Ramkumar said.

Dhanbad Sadar MLA Raj Sinha, to whom Singh was considered close, claimed that it is a political killing. "Satish had been emerging as a popular leader. So he was killed," Sinha said.

The MLA, however, did not name any political party which could be involved in the killing. He alleged that the incident is a sign of deteriorating law and order in Dhanbad where criminals can kill someone in broad daylight and flee easily.

