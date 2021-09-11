Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI): Tamil Nadu logged 1,639 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Saturday, pushing the overall caseload to 26,32,231 and the toll to 35,146.

Recoveries were lesser than new infections with 1,517 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,80,686, leaving 16,399 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

Coimbatore topped in number of cases (224), followed by Chennai 170, Erode 151, Chengalpet 120 and Thanjavur 117.

Perambalur recorded the least number of new infections (5).

Twenty six districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 20, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,58,623 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,40,65,393 till date.

Two of the deceased did not have any co-morbidities, the bulletin said.

