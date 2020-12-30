Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 57,474 on Wednesday with 164 new cases coming to light, the highest in Gujarat, the state health department said.

The district also reported three fatalities, also highest in the state, during the day. It took the death toll in the district to 2,246.

With 169 patients getting discharged, the total of recovered cases rose to 52,303.

Ahmedabad city reported 157 new cases and 163 recoveries.

The number of active cases in the city is 2,433.

In rural Ahmedabad, total COVID-19 cases rose to 3,897 with seven new cases. Recoveries rose to 3,813, with six more patients getting discharged.

The bed occupancy at private hospitals designated for treatmentof coronavirus has dropped further to 16.4 per cent, with 589 out of 3,600 beds being occupied, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.

