Bhopal, Sep 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 1,658 new coronavirus cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 70,244, health officials said.

With 30 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 1,513, they added.

Five patients died in Indore, four in Bhopal, three each in Gwalior and Jabalpur and two each in Khargone and Chhatarpur. One coronavirus patient each died in Sagar, Ratlam, Dhar, Rajgarh, Betul, Datia, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Tikamgarh and Ashoknagar.

A total of 1,513 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 53,257.

At 279, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the day in the state, followed by 209 in Bhopal, 193 in Gwalior and 170 in Jabalpur.

Indore's total count of cases reached 14,031, while the death toll stood at 411.

Bhopal's case tally now stands at 11,265 along with 300 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 6,054 and 4,622, respectively, the officials added.

At 3,960, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state followed by 1,715 and 1,649 cases in Gwalior and Bhopal, respectively.

The state has 5,764 active containment zones at present.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 70,244, new cases 1,658, death toll 1,513, recovered 53,257, active cases 15,474, people tested so far 14,69,459.

