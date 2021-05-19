Nashik, May 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 3,74,871 with the single-day addition of 1,661 cases on Wednesday, health officials said.

The virus claimed 40 lives in the district during the day, which pushed its fatality count to 4,202, they said.

So far, 3,52,639 patients have recovered from the infection, of whom 2,084 were discharged on Wednesday alone.

As 10,780 tests were carried out in the district through the day, its overall test count has grown to 14,86,030, the officials said.

