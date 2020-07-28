Panaji, Jul 28 (PTI) Goa on Tuesday reported 168 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 5,287, a health official said.

A total of 185 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 3,595, he added.

The state has 1,656 active cases.

"A total of 8,025 samples were tested on Tuesday, of which 168 returned positive, 1,923 negative, and results of 5,934 are awaited," the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,287, new cases 168, deaths 36, discharged 3,595, active cases 1,656, samples tested till date 1,26,655.

