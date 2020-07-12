Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Seventeen people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, including six employees of UP Power Corporation Limited and two policemen, taking the number of active patients in the district to 123, officials said.

According to health department sources, district authorities had received 528 results of samples in which 17 came out positive for the virus while eight infected persons recovered.

All 17 patients who tested positive are being shifted to a COVID hospital.

