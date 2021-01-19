New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile over playing cricket at a ground in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Monday.

Three juveniles have been apprehended while two men, including the father of one of the accused juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday when the boy was playing cricket with his friends, the accused juvenile along with his group of friends arrived and asked them not to play at the said ground, police said.

The accused along with his group usually played cricket at the said ground and so he objected to the victim when he was found playing cricket at the same ground, a senior police officer said.

On Saturday, the accused juvenile had quarrelled with the victim and even threatened him on seeing them play cricket, he said.

On Sunday, however, when the victim was playing cricket with his friends, the accused came along with his associates and quarrelled with him, which lead to a fight. Later, the accused asked one of his associates to bring a knife from his father, the officer said.

The victim was then stabbed with a knife and he fell unconscious, following which the accused fled along with his associates, he added.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said, "We have registered a case and have apprehended five persons, including three juveniles."

