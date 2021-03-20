Kota (Raj), Mar 20 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl belonging to a tribal community was allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Baran, according to police.

Police have registered a case against four youths and have constituted teams to nab them.

According to police, the youths on two motorcycles approached the girl on Wednesday while she was herding the goats and forcibly took her to a forest area.

While one of them raped her, the three others stood guard, police said, adding that the accused then dumped her near her house on Thursday morning.

The girl lodged a complaint in this regard on Friday evening, DSP Rakesh Sharma said.

Initially, the victim did not lodge a complaint fearing public shame but eventually, she accompanied her father to the police station, the DSP said.

The girl's medical examination was conducted on Saturday and her statement was recorded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)