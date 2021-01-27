Lucknow, Jan 27 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh mounted to 5,99,376 on Wednesday as 173 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 8,636 with four more fatalities.

Among other districts, Lucknow reported 42 fresh cases and Meerut 14, the state government said in a statement issued here.

Of the latest fatalities, two were reported from Lucknow and one each from Allahabad and Rampur, it said.

As many as 333 COVID-19 patients recovered the previous day, taking the total number of those discharged to 5,84,372, it said.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the state stands at 6,368, according to the statement.

So far, over 2.74 crore samples have been tested in the state, with more than 1.03 lakh tested the previous day alone, the statement said.

