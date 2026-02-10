Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has criticised the state's Congress government, accusing it of failing to deliver on key election promises such as a Rs 4,000 pension for the elderly, 10 grams of gold for newly married women, and employment for the youth. Kumar claimed that public frustration is mounting due to poor infrastructure and a lack of trust in the current administration, suggesting that residents are now considering voting for the BJP in the upcoming municipal elections.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "Why isn't the state government implementing promises like Rs 4,000 pension for old men and women, 10 grams of gold for newly married women, a scooter for girls, and DA for employees? Why aren't pensions being given to retired employees? Why isn't employment being provided to the youth? Why are the road and drainage systems and water supply not functioning properly in villages and municipalities? There's no graveyard, no temple development, nothing. People defeated BRS because of their anger and voted for Congress, but in two years, Congress has done nothing, and there's no trust or confidence in the Congress government. People are thinking of voting for the BJP in the municipal elections."

He further said that people will now trust the BJP, which is making CM Reddy feafull of elections.

"People are now thinking that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should win in the Corporations and Municipalities so that development doesn't stop. Because of this, the Chief Minister [Revanth Reddy], in frustration and fearing defeat, is making these comments. It is a fact that he is accepting his defeat. Now, Asaduddin Owaisi says BJP and Congress are the same, I don't know if that script is prepared in Gandhi Bhavan or Darussalam. In Karimnagar, he [the CM] says he loves Bandi Sanjay more than his own wife. He makes the same kind of comments everywhere. I ask: Is there a secret agreement between you two or not? Did a ₹100 crore deal happen in Karimnagar or not? Instead of giving tickets and funds to their own party workers, they gave money to the AIMIM party to make them win and give them the Mayor post. The Congress leaders and workers need to think about how their own party is being buried by its leaders. A secret agreement exists between you two; you are giving the Mayor post to them because you aren't in a position to win. You are both trying to stop us together, but that won't happen," Kumar added. (ANI)

