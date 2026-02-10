Mumbai, February 10: A series of viral videos showcasing glowing neon blue waves at Juhu Beach in Mumbai has captivated social media users this week, drawing late-night crowds to the city's popular shoreline. As per reports, the bioluminescence in Mumbai has caused Juhu Beach to light up with a blue colour at night. The phenomenon, often referred to as a "Blue Tide", has turned the dark Arabian Sea into a shimmering spectacle, with the water emitting a bright fluorescent glow as waves crash against the sand. While the visuals appear otherworldly, marine experts confirm that the glow is a natural biological occurrence known as bioluminescence, which has become a recurring, albeit irregular, sight along the Maharashtra coast.

Know the Science Behind the Blue Glow

The shimmering blue light is caused by a massive bloom of microscopic marine organisms called phytoplankton, specifically a species known as Noctiluca scintillans, commonly called "Sea Sparkle." These unicellular organisms contain a light-emitting pigment called luciferin. Jet Car in Mumbai: Rolls Royce-Shaped 'Car in the Sea' Draws Huge Crowd As Watercraft Cruises Through Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach (Watch Videos).

Bioluminescence at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EXPLORE MUMBAI (@theexploremumbai)

When the water is disturbed - by the mechanical action of waves, footsteps on wet sand, or even a boat passing by - a chemical reaction occurs. The enzyme luciferase catalyses the oxidation of luciferin, resulting in a brief flash of blue light. Scientists believe this is a defense mechanism intended to startle predators.

Why Is It Happening Now?

While bioluminescence is common in the deep sea, it is rarer to see it so vividly at the shoreline. Marine biologists suggest several environmental factors contribute to these coastal blooms:

Temperature Shifts: Warmer sea surface temperatures can encourage the growth of these microbes.

Nutrient Levels: High levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, often from coastal runoff or sewage, can trigger "blooms."

Ocean Currents: Specific wind and current patterns wash these colonies from the open sea toward the shallow bays of Mumbai. Mumbai Shocker: Youth Drowns Near Juhu Koliwada Jetty While Taking Photos With Friends.

Juhu Bioluminescence Video Goes Viral on Social Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vritti Khawani | Food + Travel + Lifestyle (@vrittikhawani)

An Ecological Warning Sign?

Despite its beauty, environmentalists warn that the "Blue Tide" is not always a sign of a healthy ecosystem. Large blooms of Noctiluca scintillans are often associated with hypoxia (low oxygen levels in the water). These organisms compete with local fish for food and can release high amounts of ammonia as they decay, which is toxic to other marine life. Some experts view the increasing frequency of these sightings as an indicator of climate change and deteriorating water quality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).