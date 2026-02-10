New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): A minor boy was stabbed to death late last night in the Khyala area of West Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, the boy has been identified as Sohail.

Delhi Police are searching for those who committed the murder and reviewing CCTV footage from the area around the crime scene.

Further updates, including the identities of the suspects and the circumstances of the murder, are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)

