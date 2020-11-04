Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Ahmedabad district on Wednesday reported174 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count of infections to 43,208, the Gujarat health department said.

With three more deaths, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district increased to 1,926, it said.

Interestingly, 174 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries in the district to 37,983, the department said in a release.

While Ahmedabad city reported159 new caes and 151 recoveries, 15 new infections were detected in rural areas along with 23 recoveries.

The north-west zone in Ahmedabad now has 477 active cases while the west zone has 467 such cases followed by 445 cases in the south zone.

The central zone has the lowest number of 294 active cases, said the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

As per the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, a total 1,168 beds are occupied out of 2,054 beds made available in the city's 70 private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

