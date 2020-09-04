Pune, Sep 3 (PTI) Pune city reported 1,764 new COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,00,459 on Thursday, a health official said.

He said the death toll rose to 2,401 with 26 more patients succumbing to the infection.

Also, 1,188 patients were discharged from hospitals in the city, the official added.

