Deoghar, Sep 5 (PTI) Eighteen people, wanted in various cybercrime cases, were arrested from different villages of Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, police said.

Simultaneous raids were conducted in the Madhupur, Pathrol, Jasidih and Mohanpur police station areas and the arrests made, they said.

Also Read | JPSC Combined Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards at jpsc.gov.in.

Among those arrested was Ravi Ranjan, apprehended in connection with a case registered at Jamnagar police station in Gujarat, they said.

Twenty-nine mobile phones, 42 SIM cards, eight ATM cards, seven passbooks, five chequebooks, one micro point-of-sale (POS) machine and a laptop were seized from them.

Also Read | No One is Above Law, Legal Action Will Be Taken, Says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on FIR Against His Father Nand Kumar Baghel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)