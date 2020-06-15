Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 18 Migrants Hurt as Bus Overturns in UP's Kanpur

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 07:34 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 18 Migrants Hurt as Bus Overturns in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A bus with 64 migrants on board overturned after a tyre burst on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Monday, resulting in injuries to 18 people.

Police said the bus was on its way to Bihar's Muzaffarpaur from Delhi when its driver lost control over it due to the tyre burst near the Bilhaur area here.

Also Read | Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The bus hit a divider before it overturned, Bilhaur SHO Santosh Kumar Awasthi said.

On hearing migrants' cries, locals rushed to the spot and informed police, Awasthi added.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 3.5 Hit Regions 132 Km North-Northwest of Rajkot, Third Quake in State in 2 Days.

The injured were admitted to a community health centre (CHC), the SHO said, adding three people whose condition was said to be critical were shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement