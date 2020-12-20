Itanagar, Dec 20 (PTI) At least 18 more people, including two army personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,629, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from the Capital Complex region, six from Tawang, three from West Kameng and one each from Papumpare and Lepa Rada districts, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Sixteen new cases were detected through rapid antigen tests and two through TrueNat method, he said.

Barring four, all the new patients were asymptomatic, he said.

Eleven people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,333, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.21 per cent, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 241 active cases, and 55 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The fatality ratio is at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 90, followed by Tawang (29), East Siang (25) and West Kameng (22).

The state has so far tested 3,72,458 samples for COVID-19, including 522 on Saturday, and the positivity rate is at 1.79 per cent, he added.

