Patna (Bihar) [India], June 27 (ANI): As many as 180 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bihar, as per information provided by the State Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 8,858, said the health department.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)

