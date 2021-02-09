Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) Eight more coronavirus fatalities pushed the toll to 5,661 in Punjab on Tuesday, while 186 fresh cases took the infection count to 1.75 lakh on Tuesday.

There are 2,077 active cases and 212 more patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 1.67 lakh.

The 186 new cases include 49 in SBS Nagar, 27 in Ludhiana and 25 in Mohali. Seven critical patients are on ventilator support, while 85 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 46,25,667 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

