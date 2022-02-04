Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Friday as 2,498 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,61,339, according to a health department bulletin.

So far, 10,372 people have died from the infection in the state.

Among the districts, Gurugram reported 896 fresh cases, while 254 infections were from Faridabad.

The fatalities included three each from Gurugram and Kaithal districts, as per the bulletin.

