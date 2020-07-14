Muzaffarnagar, Jul 14 (PTI) Nineteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 160, officials said.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the health department received 230 sample results, of which 19 were positive.

The new cases reported in the district include ten people from Budhana town, the officials added.

