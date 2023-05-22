Medininagar, May 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Jharkhand's Palamu district for hacking to death an elderly couple who lived in his neighbourhood.

The court of District and Session Judge Santosh Kumar sentenced Shivam Pandey to life imprisonment after convicting him of the murder, which happened in Kund Mohalla of Medininagar in August, 2021.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The victims were 82-year-old Rajeshwar Ram and his wife Sharmila Devi (75). They were hacked to death with a sharp weapon. There was no one in the house when the incident happened.

The couple's son found the bodies after returning home. The accused was identified from CCTV footage.

The accused was frequent to the victim's house.

