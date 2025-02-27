Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday recorded the statement of a prosecution witness in a 1984-anti Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

Special judge Jitendra Singh recorded the statement of S Ingarsal, a forensic expert, and posted the matter for his cross examination on March 7.

The judge granted exemption to Tytler from appearing in person for the day as he was travelling.

The case is linked to the killings of three persons at Gurdwara Pul Bangash in the national capital in 1984.

The judge on November 12, 2024, concluded recording the statement of Lakhvinder Kaur, the widow of Badal Singh, who was killed by a mob at Gurudwara Pul Bangash during the riots.

The court framed charges of murder and other offences against Tytler on September 13 last year.

A witness claimed Tytler came out of a white car in front of the gurdwara on November 1, 1984, and instigated a mob against the community, leading to the killings.

A sessions court in 2023 granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of like amount.

Tytler was directed not to tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without the court's permission, among other conditions.

The agency invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the IPC, among others, against him.

