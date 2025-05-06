New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to accused persons in six acquittals in the anti-Sikh riots cases, against which the Centre and the Delhi government have filed SLPS (appeals).

A bench led by Justices Abhay S. Okay directed the accused persons to file their responses on SLPs by July 21, this year, after the Delhi government informed that SLP's have now been filed in compliance with the earlier directions of the court.

"We are conscious of the fact that there is a long delay in filing appeals against acquittals before the High Court (Delhi). However, we are conscious of the grievances in the Writ Petitions and orders passed from time to time. Issue notice. Call for the soft copy of the record of the trial court", the court noted in its order.

The top court also directed the petitioner, S Gurlad Singh Kahlon, to submit a compilation of evidence collected against the accused persons.

"We direct the petitioner to place on record a compilation of notes of evidence regarding. Notice is made returnable on July 21", the court noted, in its order.

The Court was hearing a 2016 plea filed by one S Gurlad Singh Kahlon seeking a probe into 51 murder cases that took place during the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots in Delhi.

Kahlon's plea had prompted the top court to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Justice SN Dhingra for the reexamination of 186 reopened cases in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that took the lives of many.

The top court had, in March this year, directed the Central and Delhi governments to file Special Leave pleas against various acquittals in anti-Sikh riots cases, which had earlier been dismissed by the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

