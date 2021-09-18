New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Over 2.03 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Delhi on Saturday, according to the Co-WIN portal.

With this, the total number of doses administered in the national capital increased to 1,59,83,257, the data on the Co-WIN portal showed.

Over 94.87 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have received at least one dose, while 42.46 lakh people have been vaccinated in the 45-60 age group. Over 22.48 lakh people above the age of 60 have received at least one dose, it said.

A total of 1,52,869 Covid vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Friday. Of these, 68,633 were second doses, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin.

Over 92.74 lakh men and over 67.04 lakh women in the city have received at least one dose of vaccine, the bulletin said.

Delhi received 40,000 doses of Covaxin on Friday, it said.

On Saturday morning, Delhi had seven days worth of vaccine doses -- 10,85,630 of Covishield and 2,01,280 of Covaxin -- left, it said.

