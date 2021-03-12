New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.80 crore with 18.40 lakh jabs given on Friday till the evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to a provisional report till Friday 7 pm, of the 2,80,05,817 vaccine doses administered so far, 72,84,406 healthcare and 72,15,815 frontline workers have received the first dose, while 41,76,446 healthcare and 9,28,751 frontline workers have been given the second dose.

Besides, 71,69,695 senior citizens and 12,30,704 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities also have been given the first dose of vaccine.

"Total 18,40,897 vaccine doses were given on Friday till 8 pm, the 56th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"Out of this, 14,64,779 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,76,118 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report," the ministry said, adding final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night.

The 14,64,779 beneficiaries who were vaccinated for the first dose include 11,08,661 aged above 60 and 2,00,092 aged 45-60 with comorbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)