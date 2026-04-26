The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have confirmed their lists of five substitutes for today’s LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 match. Following the toss at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, LSG captain Rishabh Pant elected to bowl first, a tactical move that significantly influences how both franchises will utilise the Impact Player rule in this bottom-of-the-table fixture. You can find the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

By opting to bowl first, the Super Giants have retained the ability to introduce a specialist batter during the run chase. The primary candidate for the Impact Player role is Himmat Singh, who provides an additional middle-order option apart from Abdul Samad.

Lucknow Super Giants XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs

Himmat Singh

Akshat Raghuvanshi

Abdul Samad

Avesh Khan

Manimaran Siddharth

Kolkata Knight Riders, tasked with setting a target on a notoriously two-paced black-soil pitch, have named a balanced list of substitutes. Captain Ajinkya Rahane is expected to introduce a specialist bowler, namely Varun Chakaravarthy, in the second innings to defend their total. LSG vs KKR Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs

Manish Pandey

Finn Allen

Tejasvi Singh

Navdeep Saini

Varun Chakravarthy

Both teams are in desperate need of a victory to remain in contention for the 2026 playoffs. LSG currently sit ninth in the standings following a four-match losing streak, while KKR occupy the bottom spot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).