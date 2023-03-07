Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): A total of 2.976 kg of narcotic substances worth nearly Rs 30 crore were seized at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport.

The substance recovered was identified as cocaine, an official statement said.

Based on specific intelligence, it was found that two Nigerian nationals were travelling from Lagos to Mumbai via Addis Ababa and surveillance was mounted by a team of officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

The suspected passengers were intercepted by the team of DRI officers on March 3. They were suspected to have concealed NDPS substance by body packing and hence were produced before ACMM, who ordered their medical examination, it read.

Medical examination confirmed that the two passengers had ingested capsules containing some substance. The passengers purged a total of 167 capsules over the period of 3 days. The substance wrapped in those capsules tested positive for Cocaine.

A total of 2.976 kg of cocaine was recovered from the passengers from those capsules and seized under NDPS Act, 1985. The illicit international market value of contraband is about Rs 29.76 crore.

Both the passengers were arrested and have been put under Judicial Custody.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

