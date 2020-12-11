Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], December 11 (ANI): Bhongir town police has seized a car carrying explosives including 1,792 gelatine sticks and 1,600 detonators, on Friday.

Circle Inspector Sudhakar held the raid with his team and apprehended two persons who were taking explosive materials without permission to Hyderabad. Police also seized their vehicle and other materials. A case has been filed against the two accused and their supplier.

"We had received credible information that two persons are illegally transporting explosive material without any permission. Our team intercepted them at Dolphin junction. Our team has detained two persons named K Venkata Reddy and his driver Bhaskar. We have detained them and seized the materials. So far, we have recovered 1,792 gelatine sticks and 1,600 detonators," Circle Inspector, Sudhakar, said.

"They brought these explosives from the factory of Panduranga Reddy. We filed a case against him too. They were trying to illegally supply these materials to Hyderabad," the inspector added. (ANI)

