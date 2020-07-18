New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Two men who supplied illegal weapons were arrested here and one of them fired at a police constable in a bid to escape, a senior officer said on Saturday.

On Friday, police received information that Rafiq (24) and Akhtar (31) would be coming to Kabristan Mukarba Chowk in Jahangirpuri. A trap was laid and they were arrested from near a park, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Rafiq tried to mislead the police team on the pretext of showing them the spot in the park where he claimed to have hidden a weapon, Arya said.

Meanwhile, he excused himself to answer nature's call but took out a pistol and fired at the police team in a bid to escape, the officer said.

Rafiq fired at Constable Pradeep but missed. As the duo engaged in a scuffle, another policeman fired at Rafiq who received a bullet injury in his leg and was taken to a hospital.

Pradeep received an injury in his right shoulder and fractured his wrist, they said.

Earlier, Rafiq had fired at a police team which had gone to arrest him from near Mayur Vihar Phase 2 market, Arya said.

While Rafiq is involved in 54 cases of theft and burglary, Akhtar is involved in 14 cases of robbery and burglary, police said.

Three country-made pistols and six live cartridges were seized from the possession of the duo who are residents of Jahangirpuri, police said.

