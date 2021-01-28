Guwahati, Jan 28 (PTI) Two people who arrived here on a flight were arrested for allegedly violating the safety measures and forcefully getting out of the airport without taking the mandatory COVID-19 test, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Guwahati airport on Wednesday around 8 pm, they said.

The two passengers forcefully got out of the airport without taking the mandatory test and obstructed officials from doing their duty, they said.

A case under different sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 was registered against them at the Azara police station, following which they were arrested, police said.

